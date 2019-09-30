Men sold stolen meat at discounted prices

Two men who stole meat from their former employer and sold it at a discount to customers, have received suspended jail sentences at Dungannon Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Georgi Penev (42), of Drumadd Green, Armagh, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, while Tsvetan Ivanov (33), Carbry Drive, Keady, received a six-month sentence for stealing meat, valued £3,300, from Dunbia, Dungannon, between February 1 and June 5.

District Judge John Meehan remarked that given the men’s previous clear records he would suspend the sentences for two years.

He ordered Penev to pay £3,300 compensation.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that on June 4 this year, management at Dunbia contacted police to report the theft of stock by two employees.

She said staff had observed seven boxes leave their premises amid a delivery bound for a butcher’s in Castlerock. The lawyer explained that a tracker was placed in one box of meat and this was later traced to a location within the factory premises.

Staff then reported the matter to police and both men were arrested for theft, she said adding that it transpired the meat was being sold by the men at a discount to customers.

Penev had profited by approximately £2,000 while Ivanov had profited by approximately £3,300, said the lawyer. She added that Ivanov had paid this amount back to the company. A defence barrister said both men were very remorseful for what they had done, and have lost their jobs as a result.