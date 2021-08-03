Men spotted urinating by side of van

Christopher Noel Nugent (27), of Altaglushan Road, Galbally, admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol on June 6 this year.

Police on mobile patrol spotted a van at Sixmilecross with two men standing beside it urinating on the ground, said a PPS lawyer.

She said the police saw the driver exiting the vehicle and on speaking to him noticed he was unsteady on his feet and smelt strongly of alcohol. He later provided a breath specimen showing a reading of 115 mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said Nugent was with his brother and cousin and they had stopped for a meal and a drink but things had got out of hand.

He said they had tried to get a taxi before deciding to take the back roads home.

