Men wearing balaclavas set fire to car and smash windows in house

Police in south Derry are appealing for information after a car and a house were damaged in an attack in the early hours of today.

The incident happened in the Hazel Grove area of Tobermore shortly after 1.10am.

Sergeant Young said: “It was reported that an Audi A6 parked in the area was set alight. One man armed with a hammer damaged the rear window of the vehicle and another man poured a substance into the car before the car was set alight.

“It was also reported that windows of a property in the area were also smashed during the incident.

“The two men are described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. The men are believed to have made off in a VW Passat following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we were appealing for information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan condemned the attack.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and I would urge anyone with information to pass it on to the PSNI," he said.

Local DUP Councillor Anne Forde also strongly condemned the incident.

"There is not the type of thing you want to see happening particularly at this time of the year when people are looking forward to Christmas," she said.