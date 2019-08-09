Mid Ulster councillor 'sickened' to see dad's name on bonfire

The son of murdered prison officer David Black has said he is"absolutely sickened" to see his dad's name on an anti-internment bonfire in Newry.

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Kyle Black also expressed his disgust at seeing the names of police officer Stephen Carroll and victims' campaigner Willie Frazer on the bonfire.

He wrote in a Facebook post that Constable Carroll and his father had "served all in our community, with bravery, dignity and respect."

"I will never understand the mentality of those who seek to cause further hurt to victims, placing the names of our loved ones on a bonfire."

As well as including loyalist flags, the bonfire also mocks the Narrow Water massacre in which 18 soldiers were killed in an IRA ambush in 1979.

Police said they are treating it as a “hate incident” saying if evidence of a crime comes to light they will take action.

