Missing N.I. woman’s Audi A3 discovered near river - P.S.N.I. warn public ‘not to enter water for any reason’

A car belonging to missing Northern Ireland woman Dolores Hughes has been discovered near a river.

The P.S.N.I. have been trying to locate Dolores Hughes since she was last seen in the Moy area on Wednesday June 5, 2019.

“We are still searching and conducting enquiries to locate a missing person Dolores Hughes, age 62,” said police.

“Dolores is described as 5’5”tall of slim build and wearing a black vest top and dark coloured knee length skirt.”

Police confirmed a car belonging to the missing woman was discovered near the Blackwater River recently.

“Dolores would have been driving a red Audi A3 on the day she was last seen, the vehicle was located close to the Blackwater River which has been the focus of police searches to date,” said the P.S.N.I.

“We would ask any person who saw Dolores around this time to get in touch by phoning 101 and quoting the reference 538 6/6/19.

“We would also urge the public to exercise extreme caution around the Blackwater River and not to enter the water for any reason,” they added.