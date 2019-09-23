Mistake costs young motorist £200

A young motorist who mistakenly believed her friend had included her name on an insurance policy, was fined £200 with six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for having no insurance.

Annissa Downey (20), of Coolagh Road, Maghera, was also fined £50 with a £15 offender levy for using a car in a dangerous condition.

The court heard the offences were detected by police at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on the afternoon of June 5.

A prosecuting lawyer said police spotted the vehicle, which appeared to have had its suspension lowered, and stopped it. She said police inspected the vehicle and the defendant made no comment when a defect was mentioned to her.

Counsel added that checks revealed the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle.

A defence solicitor said Downey genuinely believed she was a named driver on the insurance policy but this was a mistake.

He claimed the defect was a loose bolt and could have been easily fixed. He added the car had gone through the MOT the previous month.