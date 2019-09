A motorist caught travelling at 85mph in a 60mph zone, was fined £60 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Adam Chrostowski (42), of Timaconway Park, Kilrea, was also fined £25 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

The court heard police stopped the defendant’s car on Kilrea Road, Maghera, on May 16.

The defendant, who was not professionally represented, said he was a coach driver and was frightened he would not be able to work if he handed in his licence.