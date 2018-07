A motorist detected travelling at 37mph on the outskirts of Desertmartin, was fined £75 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Thirty-year-old Catherine McGuigan, from Tirruagh, Draperstown, also picked up three penalty points on a speeding charge.

Counsel prosecuting said police detected a vehicle travelling at 37mph in a 30mph at Tobermore Road on September 27 last.

He said the defendant was offered a fixed penalty, but failed to take it up in time.