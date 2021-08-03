Motorist fined for defective brakes

Alan Peacock (28), of Shanroy Park, admitted charges of not having a Vehicle Test Certificate, having a defective braking system, and failing to produce his driving licence to the police.

The charges arose out of an incident at Moy Road, Dungannon, on September 30, 2019.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a VW Passat and checks showed it had no MoT certificate and the braking discs “were rough to the touch”.

He said the defendant was issued with a fixed penalty notice and ordered to produce his licence to police which he failed to do.

A defence solicitor said Peacock had made matters more expensive for himself by failing to avail of the fixed penalty.

He explained the defendant did not take it to a mechanic as he had been experiencing financial problems at the time.

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.