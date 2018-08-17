Motorist fined for no insurance

A motorist was fined £215 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for having no insurance.

Declan Brown (24), of Castle Street, Bellaghy, also received six penalty points.

The court heard the offence was detected at Deerpark Road in the village on May 17.

A PPS lawyer said a police check revealed the defendant was not named on the policy.

A defence solicitor said Brown believed he was insured and, as it transpired, this was not the case. She added he had no record and had entered a plea at the first opportunity.