Motorist fined £215 for speeding

A motorist caught travelling at 94mph on Glenshane Road, Maghera, was fined £215 with six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shane Irwin from Gallion Glen, Cookstown, admitted travelling 34mph in excess of the limit on March 26.

Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly said it was “a very high speed” which had happened while conditions were good on a straight stretch of road.

Court

Mr Donnelly said the defendant, who has three penalty points, required his licence.

