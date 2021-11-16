Motorist gets three-month driving ban

Anne Marie Devlin from Derrytresk Road, Coalisland, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender levy.

Devlin was also fined £75 for having no driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the offences came to light on October 1, 2020, when police stopped a car at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.

Court

The lawyer said checks were carried out and no insurance cover could be found on police databases.

She said the defendant told them she had insurance but it transpired this had expired on August 28.

Pleading for leniency, a defence lawyer said the needed her licence as she lived in a rural, isolated area and it was important for her to get out on the road.

