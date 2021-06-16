Motorist given ban for no insurance

A motorist was fined £265 and banned from driving for two months at East Tyrone Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon on Friday.

Sean Hughes (31), of Dernmore Drive, Coalisland, admitted a charge of having no insurance on March 6.

Prosecuting counsel told the court police on mobile patrol at King’s Row, Coalisland, observed a vehicle being driven by a male and a check showed it was insured for a female.

He said the defendant was stopped and produced his licence to police but had no insurance.

Admitting the offence defence lawyer stressed Hughes had immediately addressed the issue and was now a named person on his mother’s insurance policy.

