Motorist given suspended sentence

A Cookstown man said by the District Judge to have seven previous convictions for no insurance, was given a four month suspended jail sentence at East Tyrone Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, on Friday.

Stanley Currie (68), of Crossglebe, was fined a total of £485 with a £15 offender levy for having no insurance, failing to display ‘L’ plates and driving unaccompanied.

The court was told the offences came to light after police carried out checks on their system and found he was not insured to drive the vehicle, although he said he was insured under a trade policy.

Court

A defence solicitor said the defendant now accepted he was wrongly named on the trade insurance.

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.