Motorist left with repair bill after male with 'too much Christmas spirit' jumped on car

Police want a male who 'believed it would be funny' to jump on the back of a parked car in a pre-Christmas incident to contact them.

They say they now have CCTV footage and are appealing for him to come forward and pay for the repairs.

Making a fresh appeal in a Facebook post, Ballymena PSNI said: " In the early hours of the morning of Sunday 15th Dec 19, a male who had possibly indulged in a little too much Christmas spirit believed it would be funny to jump on the rear of a car parked on Main Street, Portglenone and smash the rear screen.

"Unfortunately the owner of the car didn't share the humour and is now left with a repair bill.

"Police have now obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are working to identify this male. We would like to invite him to come forward and make good for the repairs and maybe we could avoid a possible prosecution, Court case and criminal record.

"If either he or any of the 3 people he was with would like to contact Police on the 101 number and quote reference 675 of 15/12/19 we would be happy to hear from them. Maybe we can give this victim a late Christmas present."