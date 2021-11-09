Motorist loses licence for month
A motorist spotted by police using a mobile phone at the junction of King Street with Church Street in Magherafelt, has been banned from driving for a month.
Conal Murphy (25), of Gracefield Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender levy for using the device while driving on August 23.
The court heard police followed and stopped the vehicle and the defendant admitted sending a text message.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said it was a mistake and Murphy needed his licence for work.
