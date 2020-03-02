Motorist spotted ‘weaving’ in lane on Cookstown Road

A motorist was spotted by police “weaving within the lane” on the Cookstown Road, Dungannon, the local Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Evaldas Zalieckas from Lisnaree, Dungannon, was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £175 with a £15 offender levy.

Zalieckas, an unemployed haulage fitter, was certified suitable to take part in the drink driving rehabilitation course, which made entitle him to a reduction in his period of disqualification.

Prosecution counsel said on December 31, police received a report from a member of the public about a suspect drink-driver on the Cookstown Road.

She said police located the vehicle and followed it noting that it was weaving within the lane and touched the central white line a number of times.

The lawyer said police stopped the defendant, who failed a preliminary breath test.

He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an alcohol reading of 53mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been drinking the previous night and did not think he was over the limit.

She explained he had his partner and one-year-old child in the car and they were returning from shopping in Cookstown.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan warned the defendant of the dangers of drink driving.