Motorist took daughter’s car to attend appointment

Dympna Patricia Hoy from Derrychrin Park, Coagh, also received six penalty points arising out of the incident on February 21.

A solicitor for the 53-year-old admitted charges of having no insurance and aggravated taking of a vehicle without the consent of the owner and causing damage.

Prosecuting counsel said police attended the scene of the collision on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, which involved a Blue Fiesta car being driven by the defendant.

He said checks were carried out by the police and it came back she was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The lawyer said it transpired the defendant had taken the vehicle without the permission of the owner.

A defence solicitor pointed out the defendant had a clean driving licence.

He explained that on this occasion she had taken her daughter’s car without permission to take another relative to a hospital appointment.

The solicitor stressed Hoy had a previous motoring matter for careless driving in 2012 but nothing since.

Pleading for leniency, he added the defendant had been “very candid” with the police following the incident.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullen allowed Hoy 20 weeks to pay the fines.

