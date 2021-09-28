Motorist ‘unaware’ of disqualification

Frankie 'Studs' Lanigan, 57, challenged the verdict that he shot John Knocker in the head back in May 1998. Stock image

A young Moneymore motorist was said by his lawyer to have been unaware that he had been disqualified from driving for six months.

Michael Edward Fields (21), of Rockview Park, was fined £315 and banned from driving for two months for driving while disqualified.

Fields was fined a further £150 for having no insurance at Moneymore Road, Cookstown, on February 21 last year.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde told Dungannon Court on Friday the defendant had been disqualified at Antrim Court ten days earlier but was not in court and was not legally represented.

Mr Forde said the defendant was “unaware that he was committing a more serious offence”.

