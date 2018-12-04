Moving cones and signage was ‘reckless behaviour’

The PSNI has hit out at those who moved traffic signs and signage to re-open a stretch of the main A6 at Toome.

Describing it as “reckless behaviour”, they warned in a social media post that police will continue to patrol the area and deal with any further offences.

The Randalstown to Castledawson road was closed last weekend, to allow traffic to move over to the new carriageway on Monday. Diversions were put in place to facilitate motorists.

“Unfortunately someone apparently more qualified than the road construction crews decided to re-open the road by moving a number of cones and relevant signage,” the post said.

“We can all appreciate that road closures are a nuisance but this behaviour is reckless and has to stop.”

Social media users backed the police, saying that moving the cones could have resulted in a serious accident.

Others described those responsible as ‘idiots’ and ‘crazy.’