Mum of five given community order

A Cookstown mother-of-five caught driving while disqualified and with no insurance, was ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Aiga Bruvere (44), of Old Rectory Close, was also disqualified from driving for eight months after admitting the offences which came to light after police stopped her in a car at Chapel Street, Cookstown, on March 26.

Bruvere, who was not professionally represented, said it was “absolutely my fault” and that she was taking the car to the garage .

