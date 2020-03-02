Newmills man faces motoring charges

A County Tyrone motorist has been in court accused of driving while disqualified.

Brian Conrad Neill (50), of Hollow Mills, Newmills, is also charged with having no insurance, taking a vehicle without the authority of the owner, and failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so by a police officer.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the offences arose out of an incident at Roughan Road, Newmills, on January 28 this year.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon told the court that the defendant has “a bad record”.

Mr Faloon said, given the defendant’s record, it would be best to defer the case for a pre-sentence report.

Adjourning the case until March 26, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would need a pre-sentence report before dealing with the matter given the defendant’s bad record.

He warned Neill to keep all appointments with the Probation Service when they contacted him.

Mr Ranaghan added that if the defendant failed to do so the only other option open to the court was to impose an immediate period of custody.