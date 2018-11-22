'On the countdown to someone being killed' - PSNI

Mid Ulster police say they are at the point of catching one drink-driver a day in the district.

The latest detection happened last night in the Swatragh area when officers apprehended a motorist reported to be nearly three times over the limit.

In a social media post the PSNI warned "we are on the countdown to someone being killed."

"Yet another selfish and thoughtless drink driver stopped while driving on the roads. Crews out in Swatragh and Upperlands have just caught this one, nearly three times over the limit, almost took out a gable wall," the post said.

"It may be hard to believe but calls and incidents over the last few days have meant we haven’t had a chance to post about the other drink drivers that have been caught.

"There is clearly a serious problem in F District with selfish drink drivers.

"We are working round the clock to remove these individuals. We’re now at the point were we are catching one on a daily basis, there are often days we are getting more than one.

"We’ve said it before, the mindset urgently needs to change, we are on a countdown to someone being killed."