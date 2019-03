A male who attempted to make off from police was arrested after his car ended up in the ditch.

Police say they were out on anti-burglary patrols around Moneymore, Churchtown and Lough Fea last night when the vehicle tried to make off from them.

"Lack of driving skills meant the car didnt get much further than the nearest ditch," they said in a social media post.

"Lack of orienteering skills meant we soon tracked him down after he ran off. One arrested for a nice collection of offences."