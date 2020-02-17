One person arrested on suspicion of fraudulent evasion of duty

A person from the Draperstown area has been arrested on suspicion of fraudulent evasion of excise duty, according to police.

Magherafelt Neighbourhood Police Team said they assisted colleagues in the HMRC effect the arrest.

They said in a social media post on Monday that this is the second time in recent weeks the Neighbourhood Police Team have successfully worked with the HMRC in detecting those involved in illegal activity.

Earlier this month, police helped tax officials carry out searches at a number of commercial premises in the Magherafelt area. They said round 5,000 cigarettes and a quantity of poitin were seized during the searches.

On that occasion, a spokesperson said: “Working together in partnership with our enforcement colleagues we continue to stop those who are stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate honest traders.”