'Only a matter of time before someone is killed' - police

Cookstown police say they arrested a suspect drink-drive motorist in the car park of a local supermarket after a collision.

In a Facebook post they expressed relief that the collision involved another vehicle, not a person.

They wrote: "We still going through the daily and nightly ritual of catching these selfish drunks driving on our roads.

"It’s pathetic behaviour, only a matter of time until someone is killed and a complete waste of police resources pretty much every night on something that is completely avoidable."