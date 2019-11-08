‘Only himself to blame’ judge tells man

A District Judge has told a Draperstown motorist that he has “only himself to blame” if he loses his job following a disqualification for having no insurance.

Gavin Kelly (30), of Tirruadh Road, was fined £250 with a £15 offender and six penalty points for the offence.

Kelly, who had six live penalty points on his licence, also received a six-month disqualification through an accumulation of points.

A prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court last Wednesday that at 4.55pm on July 6 police stopped a vehicle at Glenshane Road, Maghera, and carried out a check of the system which showed there was no insurance in place.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said it has been a “very steep learning curve” for the defendant who needed his car to drive to work to Cookstown.

Mr Heron said losing his licence may result in him being unable to hold down the job.