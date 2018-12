Police are urging the public to be vigilant after two people were spotted trying to break in to cars and vans in Draperstown.

In a social media post, the PSNI say the pair are believed to be in their 20's and made off on foot when residents in the Rannkeeran area disturbed them at 4.45am this morning.

Anyone who can help police find them, or notices suspicious activity, can report it to the PSNI on the 101.