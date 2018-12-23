Passenger 'viciously attacked' motorist giving him a lift

A kind hearted motorist who gave a lift home to a stranger ended up getting viciously beaten, according to police at Magherafelt.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning and police eventually caught the person responsible.

"The thug has been found and arrested, he's currently in the cells facing serious charges," the PSNI said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, police there were a large number of arrests and fines issued for assaults, GBH, disorderly behaviour and urination in the streets.

"The courts are open over Christmas and we will happily put individuals who need to be there, in front of a judge. Don’t screw up Christmas for yourself or others," they stress.

"As always the majority of people are great and just out for a good time. For those that aren’t, we’re ready for you, it will only end one way. In the dock."