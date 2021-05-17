Pet owner fined for dog offences

A woman was fined £100 (£50 fine imposed for each offence) and ordered to pay legal costs of £105 for failing to license a dog in her ownership and for letting it stray, during a sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Speaking after the proceedings, Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, said: “This case acts as a very timely reminder of the importance of ensuring all dogs are properly licensed and kept under control.

"The Council treats all dog offences very seriously and will take appropriate legal action when necessary. I would encourage all dog owners in Mid Ulster to demonstrate responsible ownership and ensure their dogs are licensed and unable to stray at all times.”

Fined for dog offences at Dungannon Courthouse.

