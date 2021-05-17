Pet owner fined for dog offences
Mid Ulster District Council is reminding dog owners of the importance of licensing dogs and keeping them under control, after a resident was fined this week for failing to do both.
A woman was fined £100 (£50 fine imposed for each offence) and ordered to pay legal costs of £105 for failing to license a dog in her ownership and for letting it stray, during a sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Speaking after the proceedings, Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, said: “This case acts as a very timely reminder of the importance of ensuring all dogs are properly licensed and kept under control.
"The Council treats all dog offences very seriously and will take appropriate legal action when necessary. I would encourage all dog owners in Mid Ulster to demonstrate responsible ownership and ensure their dogs are licensed and unable to stray at all times.”
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.