Pharmacy break-in leads to police appeal

At around 2:20am on Thursday, it was reported that entry was gained to premises located in the Smith Street area of the village.

It is believed that a quantity of prescription drugs were taken during the incident.

A male was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police issue warning following break in at Moneymore pharmacy.

Police are appealing to the public to be vigilant and to ensure they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source. Anyone who finds prescription medicine, or who is offered prescription medication for sale, should contact police immediately.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 172 15/07/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI Website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

