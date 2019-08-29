Police appeal after suspected arson attack at business

Magherafelt police are appealing for information after a suspected arson at business premises on Oaklea Road, Ballyronan.

Sergeant Wickham-Thomas said: “At around 3:40am, it was reported to police that a garage was on fire in the area. One vehicle inside was damaged during the incident, as well as the inside of the property. It was reported that three men were seen in the area at the time of the fire.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 180 29/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”