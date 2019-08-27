Police appeal as two cars are destroyed in arson attacks

Police are appealing for information after two cars were destroyed in suspected arson attacks in south Derry over the weekend.

The incidents happened at Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, and Northland Drive, Moneymore, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say they recieved a report of a vehicle on fire in the Leckagh area at 2am on Saturday, August 24. They say the vehicle was completely destroyed.

About 20 minutes later they received reports of a car on fire in the village of Moneymore about five miles away. Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and have ruled the blaze to be deliberate, so we are treating both as suspected arson at this time.”

Anyone who has information about either of the weekend incidents, is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting references 172 (Leckagh) or 211 of 24/08/19.