Police appeal over video of sexual assault

Police are investigating a video said to be circulating in Mid Ulster schools which appears to show a serious sexual assault of a teenager.

They have also warned the public that possessing and sharing the video is in itself a criminal offence.

Posting on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page an officer asked the public to refrain from posting “comments or anything else that could potentially identify any of the individuals involved or jeopardise the investigation”.

The spokesperson went on: “This is a difficult and extremely sensitive subject but it’s one we felt we really had to address with local young people and their parents.

“We are aware that there’s a video circulating in a number of Mid Ulster schools which appears to show a serious sexual assault on a teenager... As I’ve said, there is a police investigation into what’s shown on the video HOWEVER what we need our community, and especially our young people and parents, to understand is that there is also a serious issue in people having and sharing the video itself.

“It needs to be made clear that possessing or sharing this video is in itself a criminal offence and an offence for which you could be prosecuted.

“Possession of an indecent image or video of a person who is under the age of 18 is a SERIOUS criminal offence. If you send/forward an indecent image of a child to anyone else you can be prosecuted distributing an indecent image of a child.

“Parents – please talk to your teenagers and explain the potential consequences of sharing indecent images such as this.

“PLEASE be aware of this and THINK before you open, keep or share this video or anything like it.”