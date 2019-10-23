Police called to report of drunk driver at Tullyhogue

Police were called to a report of a suspected drink driver in the Berkley Mews area of Tullyhogue, East Tyrone Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Frank Walker (61), of Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, was fined £250 with a £15 offender levy and banned from driving for three years on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol on August 31.

Prosecution counsel told the court that police were called to an incident at 8.30pm in Tullyhogue involving a vehicle, and the defendant was identified as the registered owner and spoken to at a nearby address.

She said he was heavily intoxicated and failed a preliminary breath test. The lawyer said he was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided a specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 74mgs.

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent said the defendant had a relevant conviction.

Mr Nugent said Walker had a problem with alcohol and “is not a man without his troubles” having sustained serious injuries from paramilitaries.

He said that this was the defendant’s second detection within ten years, and he would like to be certified for the drink drivers’ course as he would eventually like to get his licence back.

Mr Nugent added that the defendant would like to apologise to the court.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Steven Keown certified the defendant suitable for the rehabilitation course.