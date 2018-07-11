Police close net on ‘death driver’

Magherafelt police are investigating a social media video showing a car ‘diffing’ on the Glenshane Road near Maghera.

And they warn in a Facebook post that they are closing in on the “death driver” behind the wheel.

“It’s sometimes difficult to choose the words to describe our anger and disgust at such idiots who think it is acceptable to drive like this on public roads,” they write.

“We spend far too much time after a road traffic collision picking up the pieces of carnage, both physical and emotional, to find videos like this in anyway amusing or acceptable.

“Over recent days there has been a noticeable increase in tyre marks left on roads from diffing and the like. A lot of idiots in Mid Ulster need to wise up, if you want to drive like that go and pay to do it on a private track. It‘s only a matter of time before someone is killed as a direct result of driving like this.

“We have no issue with people taking pride in their cars, plenty of us in the police are petrol heads too. We know there is a thriving scene in Mid Ulster for those who appreciate their cars but sadly a small selection of death drivers are going to cause significant problems for everyone.

“Be in no doubt, if anti social and death driving continues we will begin stopping every motor that has so much as a window sticker on it and we will go through every single car with a fine tooth comb.

“Cars will be seized and held for examination for as long as it takes us. “We won’t tolerate anti social driving and neither should you, get the word out to your mates, enough is enough.”

Anyone who has information which can help police, is asked to give them a call on the 101 number.