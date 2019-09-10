Police find herbal cannabis during Moneymore search

In a search of a house in Moneymore police uncovered herbal cannabis with an approximate street value of £160, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 22-year-old Conan McAleese, from Millrace in Moneymore, who was fined £100 with a £15 offender levy for possessing the drug.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made an order for the destruction of the drug.

A prosecuting lawyer said on August 9 this year, police carried out a search of a dwelling under warrant at Millrace and uncovered the herbal cannabis.

Counsel said 16 grams of the drug were found in the course of the search.

She said the defendant was spoken to and made a full statement of admission.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant had a difficult up bringing and has some mental health issues.

Mr Forde said he was receiving treatment for these matters from his GP.

He stressed that McAleese was into sport and took part in GAA and soccer.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to allow the defendant to continue receiving assistance from his medical practitioner.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Mullan told the defendant that if he was into his sports he should know that he should not be using herbal cannabis.

Ms Mullan noted that the defendant had no criminal record apart from a discretionary caution.