Police hit out at alleged drink driver

Police have lambasted an alleged drink driver who they said could barely stand or speak when caught out on Friday night.

Expressing their relief tht they hd ‘caught and removed this disgrace from the roads’ they also expressed their nger tht some people were still putting so many other lives in danger.

In a social media post PSNI Magherafelt said; “Drunk - almost four times over limit. Could barely stand. Could barely speak. No licence. No insurance. In possession of drugs. Tyres so far gone the wires were sticking out.

“Relieved that we’ve caught and removed this disgrace from the roads near Clady tonight (Friday, October 25).

“Anger that these selfish individuals are still putting yours and so many other lives in danger by going out on the roads.”