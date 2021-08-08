Police investigating NI toddler's death arrest woman
Police say detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon on Friday, have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.
They say the woman remains in custody at this time.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody after detectives were granted a court extension earlier today for an additional 36 hours to question him.
