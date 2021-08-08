Police investigating NI toddler's death arrest woman

Detectives in Dungannon are quizzing 24 year old woman following death of toddler.

They say the woman remains in custody at this time.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody after detectives were granted a court extension earlier today for an additional 36 hours to question him.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.