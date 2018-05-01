Police investigating thefts from farms

Police are urging farm owners in the Draperstown area to step up their security.

The plea comes following the theft of quad bikes from farms in the area over the past couple of weeks.

A 2006 red Honda 500 quad with distinctive mirrors, valued at around £3,800, was stolen from a locked shed on Tobermore Road sometime between 12:15am and 6:15am on Saturday, April 21.

According to PSNI Magherafelt, investigating officers have removed items from the scene of the break-in for forensic analysis in a bid to establish a possible link to other recent thefts from farms in the area.

In a similar incident, thought to have occurred sometime overnight on April 25/26, a Honda 250 quad was stolen from a farm shed at Brackaghlislea Road.

It’s not known if the two incidents are linked, but police are urging local farm owners to think about stepping up their security in a bid to deter would-be thieves.

Officers investigating the Tobermore Road theft have appealed for anyone with information about the break-in, or the whereabouts of the stolen quad, to call them on 101 quoting CC320 of 21/4/18.