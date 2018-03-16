Police investigating thefts from vehicles

Police investigating thefts from unattended vehicles in the Magherafelt and Maghera areas over the past couple of days have appealed to motorists to take simple steps to protect their belongings.

According to PSNI Magherafelt, all the vehicles targeted by thieves had been left unlocked.

“If leaving your car parked in either a public place or even your own driveway, please ensure that it is locked, you remove or hide items of value from public view and you report any suspicious activity to police,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police also advise motorists to “park in well lit areas and make full use of security lighting/CCTV when possible.”

Suspicious activity can be reported on 101 or, if a crime is being committed, call 999.