Police issue warning after fake £50 note is passed

Police are warning shop owners to be vigilant after a fake £50 Scottish note was passed in Tobermore.

fMagherafelt PSNI said in a Facebook post: "It’s a tried and tested routine, buy something small eg a pack of cigarettes or a drink, pass over the £50 and depart the shop about £45 and a few items better off.

"Shop owners, drum it into staff that this happens on a regular basis, do thorough checks and don’t hesitate to refuse if you aren’t convinced its genuine.

"Especially in an age of contactless payments, £50 note for items at a few pound should be ringing alarm bells.

"Make sure your CCTV is of excellent quality and ensure it gets good facial shots of anyone in the premises.

"In recent weeks we have located, arrested and prosecuted individuals who’ve passed fake notes.

"Help us continue that pattern, if you’re unfortunate enough to be a victim, good CCTV and any vehicle reg or regs goes a long way to ensuring these individuals end up in court."