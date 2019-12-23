Police make one arrest and seize 11 dogs in suspected badger baiting incident in Mid Ulster

One person was arrested and 11 dogs were seized by police targeting badger baiting in Mid Ulster area yesterday.

lDungannon police said in an online post that the arrest was made in Clogher Valley by officers targets wildlife crime, specifically those involved in "the barbaric practice of badger baiting."

Police said a dug out badger set was also found during the operation.

"As well as being particularly cruel to both the badgers and the dogs, baiting often involves organised crime gangs profiting from it," read the post.

"If you are aware of the disgusting practice of badger baiting going on near you or of those involved let us know."