Police nab suspect burglar in Magherafelt

Help from the general public helped police detain a suspect burglar in Magherafelt last night.

The man was detained and arrested in Glenburn Park following a break-in at nearby Highfield Road.

Magherafelt PSNI said in a social media post: "The male arrested was also in possession of items that we don’t believe came for the burgled property. Check your sheds/garages/outhouses to see if anything has been taken.

"There are also items unaccounted for that may have been discarded as the burglar(s) attempted to make off, if you find anything in your garden do not touch it but call us and let us know."

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Highfield Road/Glenburn Park area, is asked to contact the police on the 101 number

