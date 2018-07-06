Police officer drew baton to calm man

A man out on his Christmas work dinner calmed down when a female police officer drew her baton, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 40-year-old Kevin Barry Collins from Peace Haven Road, Rocktown, Bellaghy, who was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard the incident happened at the junction of Queen Street and The Diamond in Magherafelt around 11.30pm on December 22 last.

Counsel prosecuting said police were talking to two males at Market Square when the defendant appeared and became abusive towards officers. She said he continued in an irate manner shouting at officers to such an extent that a female officer was forced to draw her baton.

Admitting the offence Stewart Ballentine, solicitor, said Collins wished to apologise to the court.

He explained that it was the defendant’s Christmas works dinner and he had drank too much.

Mr Ballentine said police had stopped with two men and he had intervened becoming irritated and abusive. He stressed the defendant believed he had done nothing, but calmed down when the officer drew her baton.

Mr Ballentine said Collins was a married man who was separated and lived with his father.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Collins that drink played a part in his offending and his intake “was something you should think about.”