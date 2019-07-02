Police Ombudsman probing Greenvale Hotel tragedy PSNI officers

The Police Ombudsman has confirmed it is investigating five PSNI officers who responded to the Greenvale Hotel tragedy that claimed the lives of three teens.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died after a major crush in the queue to get into a St Patrick’s night party in the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown earlier this year.

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said today that the Police Ombudsman was investigating the officers involved.

“PSNI can confirm that it has been informed by the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, that it is considering whether five police officers who were involved in the initial police response to the dreadful events at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on 17 March this year, have committed the offence of Misconduct in Public Office,” he said.

“We have full confidence in the Office of the Police Ombudsman to complete a thorough and independent investigation and we will co-operate fully throughout it. Until this is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of Morgan Barnard, Connor Currie and Lauren Bullock who tragically died at the event, and the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths continues.”

The PSNI advised that no officers have been suspended and that their “duty status” will be kept under “constant review”.

Decisions as to whether or not an officer is required to be suspended from duty are guided by the Police (Conduct) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016, police said. This places an obligation upon the service to keep the duty status of an officer under continual review, to ensure that any decision is lawful, necessary and proportionate, the PSNI said.

Last month there were media reports that police waited 16 minutes to act after arriving at the scene and that they were warned of issues hours before the tragedy took place.

However the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) defended the officers, noting that they had even driven an ambulance to try and help the casualties.

Speaking in response to media reports, the PFNI Tweeted: “Hearts go out to these parents but surely judgement should wait for the outcome of any investigation? PSNI Officers did their absolute best, even driving the ambulance. There are many other factors to be considered, which would give balance and objectivity.”

The Irish News reported that officers who attended the tragedy failed to intervene for 16 minutes.

The newspaper reported that officers who responded to the emergency call “sat in their vehicles in the hotel car park for five minutes as the tragedy unfolded, before they withdrew”.

“They did not return for 11 minutes, during which time the first of the three victims is believed to have been pulled from a ‘surging’ crowd of teenagers near the hotel entrance.

Grieving parents were originally told that officers withdrew from the hotel “because missiles had previously been thrown at police in the area”, it reported. Initially they were led to understood this had also happened on the night of the tragedy, but later this was corrected after questioning by a family solicitor, it reported.

The paper also reported that a member of the public called police hours before the disco, but the nature of concerns raised were unknown.

The PSNI said that the investigation continues at pace and will for some time given its size and complexity. Given that the incident is subject to investigations by police and the Police Ombudsman, it added, it would not be appropriate to comment on evidence provided by witnesses as it may prejudice any future proceedings.