Police are warning that if your nearest and dearest is requesting a bottle of their favourite eau de toilette for Valentine's Day beware!

Detectives in Magherafelt are hunting a male who made off with various perfumes from a store in the town centre today.

They advise that if someone offers you a cheap bottle of CKin2U for him, Versace Blue, Rihanna Rouge Mist, Rihanna Crush Mist or Cool Water for men, refuse and contact the police.