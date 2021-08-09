Police probe launches as dead body found after road crash in Co Fermanagh village

MAIN STREET IS HIGHLIGHTED IN RED; THE BELFAST ROAD IS THE LONG YELLOW ONE TO THE NORTH OF THE VILLAGE

At around 1.15pm, officers received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in the east Fermangh village.

The male driver of one of the cars involved had left the scene.

Police added: “Shortly before 1.40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death.”

They called on “anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries” to call them on 101, quoting reference number 983 09/08/21.