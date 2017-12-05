Police probe tractor theft in Magherafelt

Magherafelt police are investigating the theft of a tractor from the Coolshinney Road area of the town.
They say the blue New Holland TM140 tractor, registration mark NKZ3455, was stolen between 4.30pm last Thursday and 8am on Friday.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area. They are asked to contact police on 101 quoting 281 01/12/17.
Meanwhile, thieves have stolen an Ivor Williams Cattle trailer in the Draperstown area. The trailer is described as 10ft by 5ft blue roof one door on the off side hooks on the side for gates and white wheel trims with led lights. Contact police on 101 quoting serial 1329 30/11/2017.
