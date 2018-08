Police are appealing for help after a van was set on fire in Moneymore.

The incident happened around 2.30am on Friday morning in the Lawford Street area of the village.

If you saw suspicious activity in this area, or if you have any information, please contact police in Magherafelt on 101 quoting serial 141 10/08/2018 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08500 555 111